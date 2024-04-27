The New England Patriots added more firepower to their offense when they selected wide receiver Javon Baker in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

New England fans may not be 100% familiar with Baker, but the 22-year-old wideout certainly made sure they got a spectacular first impression before he even takes the field.

Moments after hearing his name called, Baker jumped on social media to deliver a warning to the rest of the league for passing on him. Along with his message to the opposing teams, Baker also made sure Patriots fans knew he was coming to play.

First impressions undeniably can make or break how fans take to an athlete, but it also goes both ways. So, what does Baker think of his new team?

Story continues below advertisement

“Honestly, just being a part of that organization, I know it is a winning mentality, just like how it was at Alabama,” Baker said during a video conference Saturday. “Just winning, like everybody likes winning. It wouldn’t be a better opportunity and a better place to go to than this place, so I just can’t wait.”

Along with the “chip on his shoulder” for sliding down in the draft, Baker also has a relationship with two other Patriots’ draft picks: quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.

“People don’t know this, but when Drake Maye was committed to Alabama at first, we always used to practice and throw around,” Baker said. “So, me and Drake Maye got a connection going on. Drake Maye, I think, in my opinion, is the best quarterback in this draft, so when we connect again, it’s going to be a good connection.

“… JP, Ja’Lynn Polk, we’ve been working out this whole offseason and whole process, so we got a connection going on too. So, just us three alone is bringing back the winning mentality that everybody likes in Boston.”

Story continues below advertisement

Having those already-established connections in New England will only help Baker.

“Like I said earlier, this is a perfect opportunity,” Baker said. “I just can’t wait to put on that uniform.”

Patriots Nation most likely feels the same way, Baker.