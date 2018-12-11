Liverpool Vs Napoli Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

With its back against the wall, Liverpool FC would do well to rely on its famous fighting spirit.

The Reds will host Napoli on Tuesday at Anfield on the sixth and final gameday of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Liverpool likely must win 1-0 or beat Napoli by two goals in order to progress to the Round of 16. However, the Reds also can progress if Paris Saint-Germain fails to beat Red Star Belgrade in the other Group C game.

Liverpool fell 1-0 to Napoli on Oct. 3 in their last meeting, but this game will take place at the Reds’ hallowed home in front of fans eager to create another epic “European night.” Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 18 European home games with its last setback coming against Real Madrid in October 2014.

The Reds will welcome Dejan Lovren’s return from concussion. He likely will start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the center of the Reds’ defense.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Napoli online.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

