Patriots-Dolphins Miracle Gets Outstanding ‘Super Tecmo Bowl’ Makeover

Another day, another example of why the internet is awesome.

As you probably know by now, the New England Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after the Dolphins executed a miraculous multi-lateral, game-winning touchdown as time expired at Hard Rock Stadium. It was an all-time great moment for Miami, while simultaneously a disastrous moment for New England.

And now, the “Miami Miracle” has received a “Super Tecmo Bowl” makeover, courtesy of Benstonium, a Pittsburgh-based website that specializes in creating viral-bound sports videos.

Check out this masterpiece:

The 8-bit Tecmo version of the "Miami Miracle" pic.twitter.com/RnzvKOu6dO — Benstonium (@Benstonium) December 10, 2018

Great stuff.

For what it’s worth: “Super Tecmo Bowl” is totally overrated and not nearly as fun as people want to believe it is.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images