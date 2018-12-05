MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox Contract Talks ‘Getting Serious’

Nathan Eovaldi might not be going anywhere after all.

Eovaldi, who was an integral part of the Boston Red Sox’s march to a 2018 World Series title, is one of the most coveted arms on the open market. But while the right-hander reportedly has been garnering league-wide interest, it appears the Red Sox are doing their part to ensure he stays put.

#RedSox negotiations with Nathan Eovaldi intensifying, sources tell The Athletic. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 5, 2018

hearing Eovaldi, Red Sox talks are getting serious, as @ByRobertMurray said. talk heard was for four years at close to 17M a year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2018

The Red Sox acquired Eovaldi in a mid-season trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. While the 28-year-old impressed in the regular season, he really turned things up in the playoffs, compiling a 2-1 record with a 1.61 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 22 1/3 total innings. Eovaldi was exceptionally sharp in the Fall Classic, toting a 1.13 ERA over eight innings.

Boston’s interest in re-signing Eovaldi certainly hasn’t been a secret, as president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski recently revealed the two sides have been in communication. Eovaldi’s return would be a big boost for the club, which seamlessly used the flamethrower as both a starter and reliever throughout the postseason.

The Red Sox already have made one notable mark on free agency by re-signing 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce, and it’s safe to say the fanbase would be equally, if not more fired up if Boston retains Eovaldi as well.

