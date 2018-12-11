NASA Offers Stephen Curry Proof Moon Landings Weren’t Faked

The United States is determined to show Stephen Curry his skepticism is out of bounds.

NASA has offered the Golden State Warriors superstar a personal tour of the lunar lab at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to prove to him U.S. astronauts landed on the moon. Curry suggested Sunday during his appearance on the “Winging It” podcast the moon landings, which occurred six times between 1969 and1972, were part of an elaborate hoax.

“We ever been to the moon?” Curry asked during his “Winging It” conversation with teammate Andre Iguodala, NBA players Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore and Atlanta Hawks digital content coordinator Annie Finberg.

After the others replied “no” in unison, Curry tried to take the conversation in another direction.

“They’re going to come get us,” he said. “Sorry, I don’t want to start conspiracies.”

Curry’s questioning of the moon landings prompted NASA to offer him the gift of education.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel told the New York Times. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

Moon-landing denial is among conspiracy theorists’ favorite activities. However, even the most ardent skeptics would agree government agents wouldn’t be so bold as to come get a two-time NBA MVP for outing the Apollo missions as fakes.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images