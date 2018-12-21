NESN Bruins Podcast: Lineup Decisions On Horizon As B’s Finally Get Healthy

It’s been a bumpy ride this season for the Boston Bruins, but as the holiday season kicks into full swing, the Black and Gold should be proud of what it has accomplished.

The Bruins entered the 2018-19 season with high hopes after a tremendous campaign a year ago, but injuries somewhat unexpected regressions put Boston in a position where it had to scramble to stay in the playoff picture.

Now, as the NHL gets set to break for the holidays, the Bruins find themselves in the thick of the postseason race, thanks to a resilient effort from up and down the roster.

In the latest episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen looked back on the B’s season to this point while also looking ahead to a tricky upcoming slate and taking an extra-early peek ahead at the NHL’s looming trade deadline.

Listen to the podcast below and subscribe to NESN’s podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images