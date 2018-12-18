NESN Soccer Podcast: Champions League Round Of 16 Draw, Matchups Assessed

The UEFA Champions League will simmer for the next two months before it comes to a boil in February.

The Round of 16 matchups were set Monday when UEFA conducted the draw for the first knockout phase of European soccer’s elite competition. Looming matchups between Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG and Atletico Madrid and Juventus stand out from the pack of games, as the soccers world’s brightest stars plot their course toward continental glory.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard review the eight matchups, offering their initial reactions and predictions this week on the “NESN Soccer Podcast.” Listen to the latest episode below on Soundcloud or here on the NESN Podcast Network.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com