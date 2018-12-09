Patriots Inactives Reaction: Stephon Gilmore In, Duke Dawson Still Out

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The New England Patriots will get the benefit of having standout cornerback Stephon Gilmore active against the Miami Dolphins.

Gilmore popped up on the injury report Friday when he was limited in practice with an ankle injury. He was questionable to play Week 14 against the Dolphins.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

CB Keion Crossen

CB Duke Dawson

DT Danny Shelton

DE Derek Rivers

DE Keionta Davis

OL James Ferentz

— Allen was ruled out Saturday when he didn’t make the trip to Miami. The Patriots have Rob Gronkowski, who was removed from the injury report again this week, and Jacob Hollister left on their tight end depth chart.

— Dawson has yet to play after being activated off injured reserve. This is his third straight healthy scratch.

— Shelton has been a healthy scratch two straight weeks now. The Patriots will continue to roll with Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler at defensive tackle.

— The Patriots will play with Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise, Adrian Clayborn and John Simon at defensive end with Rivers and Davis healthy scratches.

— Ferentz is the Patriots’ eight offensive lineman behind starters Trent Brown, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon and top reserves LaAdrian Waddle and Ted Karras.

