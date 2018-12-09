Ravens Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

Arrowhead Stadium will play host to a Week 14 matchup between teams that have playoff aspirations, but far different outlooks.

The Kansas City Chiefs own the top place in the AFC, while the Baltimore Ravens have had a fine enough season, but are in a position to seize a wild card spot. Every win counts for the Ravens right now if they want to end up in the playoffs, while the Chiefs need to keep winning in order to secure home field advantage.

Here’s how and when to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images