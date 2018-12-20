Tedy Bruschi Hopeful Patriots’ Josh Gordon Can Overcome His ‘Demons’

The loss of Josh Gordon is a blow to the New England Patriots, of that there is no doubt. But of more pressing importance is that the wide receiver gets mentally healthy and wins his battle with substance abuse.

Gordon announced Thursday he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. The announcement preceded a statement from the NFL that Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating terms of his reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

While the absence of Gordon will hurt the Patriots’ offense and their chances of returning to the Super Bowl, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is focusing on the 27-year-old’s health and his ongoing battle with his “demons.”

“I just want to step in with personally, in terms of Josh, and just hoping that, you know, he does get himself right if this is something he needs to do,” Bruschi said on “SportsCenter.” “I mean, the New England community — I live there. I mean, they’ve embraced Josh Gordon. They’ve embraced the troubles he’s had and him trying to get everything right in his life. And there were times this year during the season where Josh was doing so much for this team, it looked like he was on his way to playing good football again.

“But still you know there are some demons he’s dealing with,” Bruschi continued, “and you just hope that he’s able to get all of that right in his life. If this is something that he has to do for himself, everyone will support that. I support that because you only want what’s best for the player off the field first and foremost.”

It’s unclear if Gordon ever will play in the NFL again, but as Bruschi points out, the only thing that should matter right now is the receiver overcoming his mental health issues and getting to a good, healthy place in his life.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images