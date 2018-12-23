Texans Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Can Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles back to the postseason?

Philadelphia (7-7) is coming off of its best win of the season, a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but still find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture. The Eagles currently sit a half-game back of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Houston (10-4), on the other hand, are in sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the AFC and are looking to secure a first-round bye.

Here’s how and when to watch Texans vs. Eagles:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images