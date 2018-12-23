Vikings Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will meet in an NFC North showdown Sunday in Detroit.

Minnesota and Detroit’s seasons have gone in completely opposite directions this seasons. The Vikings (7-6-1) currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFC, whereas the Lions are in last place in the NFC North and no where near the playoffs.

A Vikings loss Sunday could be detrimental to their playoff hopes, as it would give the Philadelphia Eagles the opportunity to jump them in the standings.

Here’s how and when to watch Vikings vs. Lions:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images