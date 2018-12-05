Tony Gonzalez Would Much Rather Play With Tom Brady Than Aaron Rodgers

As divisive as the Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers debate is, not many people have suggested that Rodgers doesn’t even belong in the conversation.

That is, until Tony Gonzalez entered the fray.

The former NFL tight end — who suddenly is a hot-take factory — went on “Speak For Yourself” on Monday and said Rodgers isn’t even in his “top 10 to play with.” Brady, however, is exactly the kind of quarterback Gonzalez would want to go to battle with.

“Would I want to play with a quarterback like Rodgers? No,” Gonzalez said. “He is not even on my top 10 to play with. Not because he doesn’t have the ability. … I think that Aaron Rodgers is a big-play, home-run hitter, I don’t know if he has the patience to do what Tom Brady, what Peyton (Manning) would do, where they can throw those five-yard outs.”

"Aaron Rodgers is not even on my top ten to play with."@TonyGonzalez88 speaks on the Packers firing coach Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/OpWmXDCgEV — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) December 3, 2018

We’re not so sure Rodgers belongs outside the top 10 on such a list, but we’re not going to argue with a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Green Bay Packers superstar often takes criticism for too much freestyling and shot-taking, rather than sticking to plays as original designed. His New England Patriots counterpart, on the other hand, is viewed as a coach’s dream, a player who executes to perfection and masters a playbook.

Rodgers probably is the more talented of the two, though, so it’s really a matter of preference.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images