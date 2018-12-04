Watch Steelers Fan Choke Pregnant Chargers Fan In Disturbing New Video

Heinz Field was a scary place to be Sunday night.

Multiple fan fights broke out during the Los Angeles Chargers’ 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The first featured a brawl-sparking headbutt, and the second reportedly involved a Steelers fan choking a pregnant Chargers fan.

Here’s video of the fight, courtesy of KDKA-TV:

(Note: The “choking” occurs very briefly at the beginning of the clip.)

KDKA EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Violent video shows #Steelers fan choking pregnant #Chargers fan during game Sunday night at Heinz Field. Details: https://t.co/6w18jmfjmZ pic.twitter.com/8Dg5Z99Cmn — KDKA (@KDKA) December 4, 2018

The Pittsburgh Current on Tuesday reported the woman wearing the Chargers jersey is 26 years old and from the San Diego area. Her husband, who was wearing a Chargers suit and tussling with the Steelers fan in the front row, is considering taking action.

“I plan on calling police officials today about filing criminal charges,” Daniel Minshew told The Current. “My wife and I attend several road games annually and I myself have been to approximately a dozen away games and have never experienced anything like we did Sunday night.”

The couple also told The Current that the unidentified Steelers fan told them to sit down before the fight started.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images