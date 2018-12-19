Why Colin Cowherd Thinks Andrew Luck Deserves MVP Over Patrick Mahomes

Colin Cowherd never has been afraid to share an unpopular opinion, so when it came time to talk about who the NFL MVP should be, you can bet he jumped at the chance.

The FOX Sports 1 host claimed that as it stands, quarterbacks Phillip Rivers, Andrew Luck and Patrick Mahomes are the standouts. All three signal-callers all are having exceptional seasons, but his answer may come as a bit of a shock.

"Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers and Patrick Mahomes… Luck is doing more with less and has won his biggest games with less talent around him."@ColinCowherd handicaps the NFL MVP race pic.twitter.com/5m6jSRB6ot — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 18, 2018

It’s certainly a bold statement, considering the Chiefs already have a playoff berth locked up with Mahomes passing for 45 touchdowns and 4,543 yards. The Colts, meanwhile, sit at 8-6 and are fighting for a spot in the postseason. Luck missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, but has tossed 34 touchdowns and 3,951 yards this campaign.

Regardless of the offensive weapons Mahomes has at his disposal, he’s putting together a special season with only 15 professional games under his belt.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images