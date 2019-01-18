Alex Cora Says Mind ‘Might Change Tomorrow’ About Red Sox’s White House Visit

The Boston Red Sox are preparing to visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 15, but they now may have to do so without their manager.

Alex Cora, who initially said he would go despite the president being critical of his native Puerto Rico, made it known he would use the visit “the right way.” But now, he’s not 100 percent on his decision to attend.

“We’ll see what happens,” Cora said before the Boston Baseball Writers dinner, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “There’s a lot of stuff going on right now as far as the government and the shutdown and all that. So we’ll see. And there’s a few things that have come up the last 10 days with Puerto Rico, too. It’s a topic that back home is huge. But like I said, if I go, I’ll represent Puerto Rico the right way. I don’t know what kind of platform I’m going to have if I go. It’s not that I’ve changed my mind. But we’ll see what happens in the upcoming days.

“Right now I can say, yes (about attending),” Cora added. “It might change tomorrow.”

President and CEO Sam Kennedy said earlier this week the Sox would be well-represented, despite being sure there would be players who would choose to not go.

Among the confirmed attendees are Brian Johnson, Blake Swihart, Ryan Brasier and Brock Holt, who hopes to get some Chick-Fil-A during his visit to Washington, DC.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images