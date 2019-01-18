Why Shannon Sharpe Felt ‘Sad’ About Kyrie Irving Calling LeBron James

Kyrie Irving’s unexpected candidness prompted mixed reactions from the sports world, including within Shannon Sharpe.

Following the Boston Celtics’ win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Irving revealed he reached out to LeBron James on Saturday to apologize for his callowness during their time together with the Cavaliers. Now, as an eighth-year pro and leader of a young team, Irving better understands James’ leadership tactics in Cleveland.

Sharpe, much like fellow FOX Sports 1 personality Nick Wright, commended Irving on Thursday for swallowing his pride and calling James. But at the same time, the “Undisputed” co-host can’t help but think how different things could be had Irving been of a different mindset two years ago.

"LeBron James, one of the greatest leaders of all time, tried to show Kyrie what it took, but he didn't want it. … Now when Kyrie said this, you know how it makes me feel? I feel sad because they should still be together, winning championships." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/yY2YAj4crF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 17, 2019

Even if you take possible resentment out of the equation, there’s no guarantee Irving would have wanted to finish out his current contract with the Cavaliers. Amid his disclosure Wednesday, Irving stressed his desire to become a clear-cut leader at the time of the trade, a feeling he claims he still possesses. With James in the picture, Irving never was going to scratch that itch in Cleveland.

Not to mention, who’s say to James wouldn’t have left the Cavs this past summer even if Irving still was a member of his original club? James already had fulfilled his promise of bringing a championship to his hometown team, and an opportunity to join a franchise as appealing as the Los Angeles Lakers might have been too tough for James to pass up at this stage in his career.

As such, there’s no sense in dwelling on the past. The fact of the matter is, both Irving and James likely are more than content with their current situations.

