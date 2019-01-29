Aqib Talib Silences Rob Gronkowski’s Critics With Ultimate Mic Drop

Rob Gronkowski has been catching heat from critics all season long, but Aqib Talib thinks those who have been throwing shots at the New England Patriots tight end might need to put down the bottle.

The former Patriot and current Los Angeles Rams cornerback was asked about Gronkowski’s current state during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and he delivered the ultimate mic-drop.

“He look great man, he look like Gronk to me,” Talib said, as captured by Fanatics View. “You see him in the playoffs last week? Hit my boy (Eric Berry) up top, hey, he Gronk! So all the — whatever you call them — shots, that stuff be coming from Y’all. You know what I’m saying? It don’t come from the guys watching the tape. If you watch the tape, you would see. So, you know, I don’t really know if Y’all be watching the tape like that. When’s the last time you like watch some tape?”

After the reporter said he watched the “All 22” Talib delivered the hammer.

“Do you watch it, though?” Talib asked. “Alright, you probably be drunk during the games.”

While Bill Belichick’s response to a dad joke might have been the moment of Opening Night, Talib smoldering Gronk’s critics certainly was a close second.

Gronkowski has been mum on whether or not he’ll decide to call it a career after the Patriots and Rams square off in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. but it sounds like he still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

We’ll watch the tape just to make sure.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images