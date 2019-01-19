Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins got back in the win column Thursday night, and now they’ll have a chance to go into the break on a high note.

With the All-Star break set to begin Sunday, the Bruins’ tilt with the New York Rangers on Saturday night at TD Garden will be their last game until the 29th of January.

While the lineup is expected to remain mostly similar, there will be two changes. Noel Acciari will be back in the lineup and centering the fourth line, while Ryan Donato will be the forward that sits. Matt Grzelcyk will slot back into the third defensive pairing next to Kevan Miller, meaning John Moore will be a healthy scratch for the fourth time in five games.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins. A win for Rask on Saturday will give him the franchise record for victories by a goaltender. The Rangers will counter with Henrik Lundqvist.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Saturday night’s Bruins-Rangers game.

BOSTON BRUINS (27-16-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–David Backes

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK RANGERS (20-20-7)

Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Mats Zuccarello

Filip Chytil–Ryan Strome–Jesper Fast

Jimmy Vesey–Boo Nieves–Vladislav Namestnikov

Cody McLeod–Brett Howden–Pavel Buchnevich

Marc Staal–Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei–Adam McQuaid

Ryan Lindgren–Kevin Shattenkirk

Henrik Lundqvist

