Bruins’ Kevan Miller Drops Nicolas Deslauriers In Old-School Fight

BOSTON — Who says fighting in hockey is dead?

Whenever two Original Six rivals such as the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens match up, gloves are bound to drop, and fists are likely to fly.

That certainly was the case Monday night at TD Garden.

Kevan Miller and Nicolas Deslauriers submitted their bids for bout of the year with a near-minute long tussle in the first period.

The two traded relentless lefthanders, with Miller getting spun around by the Canadiens’ fourth liner. But the B’s blueliner regained his balance and fought back to drop the Deslauriers in a fight that got both benches, and the crowd at the Garden, rocking.

(You can watch the full fight here)

While Miller was given credit for the takedown, Deslauriers succeeded in waking his team up, as Montreal tied the game 1-1 just over two minutes after the gloves dropped.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images