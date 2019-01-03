Celtics Wrap: Gordon Hayward’s 35 Points Lifts Boston Over Timberwolves

Well, the Minnesota Timberwolves sure must be glad they don’t have to face Gordon Hayward again this season.

Hayward’s monster second quarter, and clutch shooting in the fourth helped the Boston Celtics take a 115-102 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The 28-year-old finished with a season-high 35 points, topping his previous season-high (30) against the Wolves on Dec. 1 in Minnesota.

Terry Rozier had 16 points for the Celtics, whil Al Horford (15), Marcus Morris (12) and Jaylen Brown (10) all finished in double digits. Andrew Wiggins had 31 points for Minnesota, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 28.

The Celtics climb to 22-15, while the Timberwolves climb to 17-21 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Terry Rozier

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris Sr.

C: Al Horford

ROZIER READY TO GO

Due to the injury to Kyrie Irving, Rozier was making his third start of the season, and he wasted little time making an impact as the Celtics held a 25-21 lead after one quarter.

The guard went 5-for-5 from the floor and had a game-high 11 points.

The C’s led by as many as 10 in the quarter, taking a 21-11 following a three-pointer from Morris and a Rozier layup off the dribble drive with 3:40 to play in the quarter.

Rozier is having himself a quarter! pic.twitter.com/6kbBYvF8ME — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2019

The Wolves finished the quarter on a 10-4 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Anthony Toliver.

CELTICS IN COMMAND



The Celtics continued to shoot the lights out, outscoring the T’Wolves 35-21 in the second to take a 60-42 lead into halftime.

The C’s went into the room shooting 60 percent from the floor and was 8-for-17 from three.

After Wiggins made it a one-possession game to start the second, the Celtics flipped the switch, going on a 22-4 run.

Semi Ojeleye pushed the lead to 14 with a three with 7:22 left, then followed it with a two-handed slam off a full-court pass from Smart to give Boston a 43-27 lead with 6:19 left.

Smart hits Ojeleye with the LASER pass for two! pic.twitter.com/ISKnPApsTA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2019

Gordon Hayward had 10 points in the final 3:23 of the half. The Celtics led by as much as 22, when Morris hit a stepback three to make it 60-38 with 47.6 seconds remaining.

WOLVES WAKE UP

A monster quarter from Towns helped the Timberwolves climb back, besting the C’s 39-27 and narrowing the Celtics lead to 87-81 heading into the final quarter.

Towns had 20 points in the quarter.

But the Celtics were able to keep the lead thanks to Hayward, who continued his success against Minnesota, leading all Celtics with 28 points through three quarters. The forward made it 75-57 with a corner three with 6:59 left in the third.

Towns narrowed the lead to 10 with a three to make it 77-67 with 4:36 left in the third.

After a Dario Saric three narrowed the C’s lead nine, Hayward pushed it back to double digits with a left-handed lay in to make 83-72 with 2:56 left.

The Wolves continued close the game, capping the quarter on a 7-2 run, with Towns’ fader in the closing seconds making it a 6-point game.

HAYWARD SHUTS IT DOWN

The C’s was able to hold off the second-half push from the Wolves, but the Celtics were able to close out the win with a dominant finish from Hayward

The 28-year old pushed the C’s lead back up to double digits with a pull-up jumper to make it 101-90 with 5:54 to play. Then hit a three to make it 106-92 with 4:37 left. He then dished to Horford on an alley-oop slam to push the lead to 16.

Gordon Hayward is a bad, bad man. pic.twitter.com/uAs22iuyXJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2019

The Celtics cruised from there

PLAY OF THE GAME

Smart cleared for takeoff

C's turning turnovers into easy buckets 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZCTGMERADK — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2019

UP NEXT

The Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

