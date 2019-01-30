Colin Cowherd Explains Why He ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Celtics’ Kyrie Irving

When it comes to making a pitch for Anthony Davis, the Boston Celtics have a premier recruiting tool in Kyrie Irving.

Colin Cowherd, however, doesn’t see it that way.

In fact, “The Herd” host believes Irving could be viewed as a detriment to Davis’ interest in the Celtics. While there’s no denying Irving’s elite talent, Cowherd believes there are a handful of other factors that make the star point guard not trustworthy.

"I've heard 4 rumors in 2 years. I heard Kevin Durant and Kyrie to NY. I heard he's signing long-term with Boston. I've heard he's going to the Knicks with Jimmy Butler. Now I'm hearing LeBron, Anthony Davis, Kyrie in LA."@ColinCowherd explains why he doesn't trust Kyrie pic.twitter.com/bgaOO7ulsI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 29, 2019

Sure, Irving’s injury history isn’t ideal and his abrupt exit from the Cleveland Cavaliers won’t be forgotten. But can you really flag the six-time All-Star for being featured in a number of different rumors? The only public comment Irving has given about his future is a desire to re-sign with the C’s, and he doesn’t have much of a say about what else is said about him.

So while it’s fair to criticize Irving over certain aspects of his career, we probably should restrict those criticisms to things that are under his control.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports