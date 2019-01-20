NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Unlikely To Pursue WWE Career After Retiring

Rob Gronkowski reportedly doesn’t plan to take up life in the ring after leaving behind life on the gridiron.

The New England Patriots tight end has looked like a shell of himself this season, leading many to speculate he’ll retire during the offseason. Gronkowski, of course, teased retirement after Super Bowl LII, and on multiple occasions has admitted to considering calling it quits.

All the while, fans and media alike have believed Gronkowski will transition to a career in WWE, for which he’s appeared several times. But the 29-year-old is unlikely to pursue professional wrestling, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, though a life in Hollywood might be in the cards.

Check out this report:

From @NFLGameDay: As #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski mulls retirement this offseason, it doesn't sound like the WWE is in his future. Perhaps movies, though. … This is very important news. pic.twitter.com/S4obsWijRv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2019

Whatever Gronkowski elects to do, he’ll probably be successful.

As for the Patriots, they’re set to square off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. The winner will represent the conference in Super Bowl LIII.

Multiple Patriots shared hype videos Sunday morning, most notably quarterback Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images