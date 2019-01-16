Leganes Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Game Online

Real Madrid shouldn’t struggle to clinch its place in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

The Spanish soccer team will visit Leganes on Wednesday at Butarque Municipal Stadium in the second leg of their domestic-cup Round of 16 series. Real Madrid enters the game with a 3-0 advantage, thanks to its victory over Leganes on Jan. 16 in the first leg.

Real Madrid likely will populate its lineup with a host of up-and-coming prospects, as regulars Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Thibaut Courtois all will be absent due to decisions of coach Santi Solari or injuries.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Leganes versus Real Madrid in English and beIN SPORTS en Español will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images