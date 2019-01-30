NBA Rumors: Lakers Preparing ‘Monster’ Offer To Land Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers want to pair Anthony Davis with LeBron James and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get that done.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, informed the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday that Davis would not sign an extension and would like to be traded. This news, of course, set off a firestorm in the NBA, with a number of teams scrambling to see if they can pry Davis away from New Orleans before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

The star big man reportedly wants to head to LA to play for a title with the Purple and Gold alongside James (and perhaps Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving). While the Pelicans could wait to make a deal during the summer, the Lakers reportedly are preparing to throw out their best offer now, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders.

“Sources close to the situation are mirroring what’s being reported, that the Lakers are prepared to make a monster offer for Davis that could include anyone not named LeBron James,” Kyler writes.

Initial reports stated the Lakers’ package would have to start with Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Ivica Zubac and a first-round draft pick, and it appears LA might be willing to include any three of its young players, including Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, if the Pelicans desire.

LA will have competition for Davis should this drag on into the summer, as the Boston Celtics have a treasure trove of assets, and Danny Ainge reportedly doesn’t mind trading for Davis even if he claims he won’t sign long term.

