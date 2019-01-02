NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Brian Flores Meeting With These Four Teams This Weekend

It sounds like Brian Flores won’t have much time to relax during the first weekend of the NFL postseason.

Although the Patriots will be on bye as Wild Card action gets underway, New England’s de-facto defensive coordinator reportedly will be meeting with four teams that currently have head-coaching vacancies.

Brian Flores still working out the specifics of his interviews but has agreed to meet with the Dolphins the Buccaneers, the Browns and the Packers this weekend — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2019

While the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns being interested in Flores comes as a new development, the Packers have been tied to the 37-year-old in rumors over the past few weeks. Green Bay reportedly also plans to kick the tires on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Flores’ interviews might not be limited to those four teams either, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported the Denver Broncos are planning to request an interview as well. Given all of the reported interest in Flores, it’s looking like the Patriots are in danger of losing a sharp defensive mind for a second straight offseason.

