Patriots Advance To AFC Title Game Vs. Chiefs With Win Over Chargers

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are moving on.

The Patriots advanced to their eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game with a convincing 41-28 divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

With the win, New England punched its ticket to another matchup with an AFC West powerhouse, the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, who will welcome the Patriots to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday. Kansas City earned a trip to the semifinals of the NFL playoffs with a divisional-round win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

This will be the second time the Patriots and Chiefs have met this season. New England claimed victory in a mid-October shootout in Foxboro, but a lot has changed since that Week 6 matchup, including the departures of both Kareem Hunt and Josh Gordon.

The Patriots, who went 3-5 on the road in the regular season, will be tasked with playing in one of the most hostile environments the NFL has to offer. Not to mention, the Chiefs only dropped one game home turf this season: a one-point Week 15 defeat at the hands of the Chargers. And in order to advance to Super Bowl LIII, New England must win its first AFC Title Game on the road since 2004.

Kick off is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on Jan. 20.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports