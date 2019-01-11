Patriots Injury Report: Deatrich Wise Lone Limited Participant

The New England Patriots will have just one player questionable for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round showdown.

In Friday’s injury report ahead of the Patriots’ bout with the Los Angeles Chargers, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (ankle) was the only player listed as a limited participant. He was limited in every practice this week.

Tight end Dwayne Allen (knee), safety Devin McCourty (concussion) and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) all were removed from the injury report Thursday, and remained full participants Friday.

For the Chargers, cornerback Brandon Facyson (concussion), fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), linebacker Kyle Wilson (concussion) and tight end Hunter Henry (knee) all were full participants Friday, but carry a questionable designation for Sunday. The former three players all were limited participants Thursday.

Running back Melvin Gordon (knee), center Mike Pouncey (thumb), safety Jahleel Addae (shoulder) and tackle Sam Tevi (groin) all were removed from the list Friday, meaning they will be good to go Sunday.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1:05 p.m. ET at Gillette.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images