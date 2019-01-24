Patriots’ James White Reveals Story Behind ‘Sweet Feet’ Nickname

Not only is James White one of the most consistent players on the New England Patriots, he’s also the owner of one of the best nicknames on the team.

White, a first-year captain for the Patriots this season, commonly is referred to as “Sweet Feet.” The moniker certainly is fitting, as the dual-threat running back is pretty darn shifty with the ball in his hands.

During an appearance Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” alongside fellow Pats back Rex Burkhead, White revealed the backstory behind the nickname, which wasn’t granted by a coach or teammate.

“It actually came from my high school creative writing teacher,” White said. “It’s a little senior skit that they do every year. They had already kind of used it at that point. I didn’t really use it in college or anything, but once I got to the NFL my agency wanted me to change my Twitter handle. So that was just the first thing that came to mind and everybody loved it.”

Sweet Feet has stuffed the stat sheet in each of the Patriots’ last two Super Bowl appearances. He’ll look to do the same when New England squares off with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports