Patriots Practice Report: Pats Open AFC Championship Week With Perfect Attendance

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ streak of relatively good health continued Wednesday as they returned to the practice field ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Every Patriots player was present and accounted for at practice, including defensive end Deatrich Wise, who missed the team’s divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury.

Wise was the only player listed on the Patriots’ most recent injury report. They’ll release another Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots will practice in Foxboro on Thursday and Friday before departing for Kansas City. This will be their eighth consecutive AFC title game appearance and their second meeting with the Chiefs this season.

New England defeated Kansas City 43-40 at Gillette Stadium in Week 6.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images