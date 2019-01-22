Stephon Gilmore Sympathizes With Patriots Fans After Epic AFC Title Game

If you’re a New England Patriots fan, you likely spent a good chunk of Sunday night on the edge of your seat.

The Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs traded punch after punch in the AFC Championship Game, and four quarters weren’t enough to crown a winner at Arrowhead Stadium. But it was New England that delivered the final blow, as Tom Brady and Co. marched down the field on the opening possession of overtime and punched their tickets to Super Bowl LIII.

Patriots fans ultimately got to rejoice when Rex Burkhead crossed the goal line in sudden death, but there likely was a lot of heavy breathing and sweaty palms across New England before then. When asked Monday about the fans’ perspective of Sunday’s game, Stephon Gilmore couldn’t help but relate.

“Man, I almost had a heart attack, too,” Gilmore said. “It was a big game. A lot of emotions and a lot of hard work. Just us sticking together play in and play out and trying to have great plays.”

Chris Hogan offered a similar comment after New England’s big win, noting that tight games are “taking years off his life.”

Given how Super Bowls have gone for the Patriots in the past, they could be in store for another nail-biter when they meet the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports