Watch Victor Oladipo Stretchered Off After Gruesome Knee Injury

Victor Oladipo has emerged as one of the better shooting guards in the NBA while in Indiana, but it appears now that the Pacers will be without their best scorer for sometime.
Oladipo was stretchered off in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors after suffering a right knee injury. The 26-year-old awkwardly fell while chasing down a loose ball and immediately clutched his knee while writhing out in pain. Team trainers placed a towel over Oladipo’s knee while teammates looked on in concern in a tense moment.
(You can watch a slow-motion replay here)
The Pacers confirmed that the injury was serious and that Oladipo is scheduled for an MRI.
Oladipo is averaging 19.2 points a game with the Pacers. After the injury, many NBA superstars sent their well wishes Oladipo’s way on Twitter.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP