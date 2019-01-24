Watch Victor Oladipo Stretchered Off After Gruesome Knee Injury

Victor Oladipo has emerged as one of the better shooting guards in the NBA while in Indiana, but it appears now that the Pacers will be without their best scorer for sometime.

Oladipo was stretchered off in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors after suffering a right knee injury. The 26-year-old awkwardly fell while chasing down a loose ball and immediately clutched his knee while writhing out in pain. Team trainers placed a towel over Oladipo’s knee while teammates looked on in concern in a tense moment.

Let's really, really, really, really hope that Vic is alright. Oladipo goes down with an apparent knee injury and it didn't look good. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/CA6LacMo87 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

(You can watch a slow-motion replay here)

The Pacers confirmed that the injury was serious and that Oladipo is scheduled for an MRI.

Pacers officially say Oladipo suffered "a serious injury" to his right knee. He will have an MRI tomorrow. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/mIKuLek3Lf — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

Oladipo is averaging 19.2 points a game with the Pacers. After the injury, many NBA superstars sent their well wishes Oladipo’s way on Twitter.

Prayers up VO 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 24, 2019

Prayers up for my homie @VicOladipo 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 24, 2019

