Why Peter King Believes Patriots Will Beat Rams In Super Bowl Shootout

Peter King predicted before the season the Los Angeles Rams would defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Flash forward to Monday: King changed his pick.

The Rams and Patriots are the last two teams standing, but the NBC Sports football analyst now believes New England will emerge victorious 37-33 in a high-scoring affair.

“I have gotten religion for about the 98th time in my career about the New England Patriots, in that I’m just following the mantra of any smart person in the United States: I’m not picking against Tom Brady. I’m just not doing it.” King said on “ProFootballTalk Live” alongside Mike Florio and Chris Simms. “Tom Brady’s going to win MVP for the 73rd time in a Super Bowl.”



Actually, it would be Brady’s fifth time earning Super Bowl MVP honors. But we get the point.

The Patriots have been doubted many times this season, with talk of Brady’s supposed demise dominating headlines in New England. Yet here they are, one victory shy of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy — again. So perhaps it really is foolish to bet against the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

Florio then asked King what his bold prediction is for Sunday’s matchup between the Patriots and Rams. And while he’s not exactly going out on a limb, with points expected to come in bunches, King responded by suggesting this year’s Super Bowl will feature plenty of offensive fireworks.

“This is going to be one of the most fun Super Bowls of all time, because in my opinion, I think it’s going to go back and forth,” King said. “It’s going to be just like the last two Super Bowls, which in my opinion you can make the argument that they’re two of the three, four, five, whatever, best Super Bowls because they were so much fun. They were rollicking. The ball was in the air. The air was filled with footballs. And to me, my bold prediction will be Jared Goff goes toe to toe with Tom Brady.”

Kudos to King for correctly predicting this year’s Super Bowl matchup. Maybe he should’ve just picked New England from the start, though.

