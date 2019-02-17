AAF Week 2 Live Streams: Watch Sunday’s Games Online

The second week of the Alliance of American Football is underway, with the second pair of tilts set to take place Sunday afternoon.

In the Sunday late afternoon matchup, the Orlando Apollos (1-0) will pay a visit to the San Antonio Commanders (1-0). Then in the nightcap, the San Diego Fleet (0-1) will play host to the Atlanta Legends (0-1).

Here’s how you can watch both games online:

Orlando Apollos vs. San Antonio Commanders

When: Sunday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet

When: Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Alliance Of American Football Instagram (@theaaf)