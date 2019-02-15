Alex Cora Cracks Joke About Mookie Betts’, J.D. Martinez’s Work Ethics

The Boston Red Sox will enter the 2019 Major League Baseball season as reigning World Series champions, but it sounds like no one on the roster is satisfied.

Several Red Sox have stressed the importance of putting last season behind them, both the Fall Classic triumph and personal accomplishments.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez certainly won’t be resting on their laurels heading into the upcoming campaign. The two stars already have started putting in work in the cage, which prompted a great soundbite from manager Alex Cora.

Cora had a great quote today about Mookie and J.D. being perfectionists. "It’s unreal how they complain about their swings [during BP] … they’re so insecure." "I say, ‘man, you guys are complaining hitting .340, imagine you guys hit .237 like I did?" — Justin Leger (@justinjleger) February 14, 2019

Self-deprecation at its finest.

Betts’ and Martinez’s tireless work at their crafts didn’t go unnoticed last season. Martinez took home a pair of Silver Slugger Awards, while Betts reeled in a Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and the American League MVP Award.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports