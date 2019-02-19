Antonio Brown, Steelers To ‘Move On’ After Star’s Meeting With Team Owner

Antonio Brown’s breakup with the Pittsburgh Steelers is social-media official.

The Steelers wide receiver announced Tuesday via Twitter he and the team have decided to “move on” from each other. The announcement followed a face-to-face meeting Brown had with Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

“Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues!” Brown wrote. “We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds some details about Brown’s meeting with Rooney.

Antonio Brown met today with Art Rooney, per source. Then Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus joined the meeting, as did Steelers’ GM Kevin Colbert and exec Omar Kahn. Meeting was cordial and “everyone agreed the trade will be for the best,” per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2019

Brown’s announcement dashes any lingering hopes he might reconcile with the Steelers. His relationship with the team broke down in December following a reported spat with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown initially told the team and the public he wants to leave after nine years in Pittsburgh, but his wish seems set in stone after he personally delivered the message to Rooney.

Brown reportedly requested a trade earlier this month, and early reports have linked him with potential moves to the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. The Steelers now are evaluating their many options. Bringing back Brown in 2019 no longer is one of them.

