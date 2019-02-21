Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines, Pairings

After sweeping a three-game stretch in California, the Boston Bruins are looking to remain perfect on their five-game Western Conference road trip Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is slated for 10 p.m. ET.
The Bruins having been scorching hot, winning each of their last six contests. They have not lost in regulation since Jan. 19 against the New York Rangers, and have gone 8-0-3 in the 11 games since. The Golden Knights, after a slow start, have fought their way back into third place in the Pacific Division.
Boston remains without forward Peter Cehlarik, who will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Karson Kuhlman will continue to man the second line wing spot in his absence alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, as B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to roll the same lines and pairings as he did Monday night against the San Jose Sharks.
Jaroslav Halak will get the start in net. Vegas will counter with Marc-Andre Fluery.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins-Golden Knights game.
BOSTON BRUINS (35-17-8)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Karson Kuhlman
Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner
Joakim Nordstrom — Trent Frederic — David Backes
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Jaroslav Halak
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-25-4)
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Brandon Pirri — Paul Statsny — Alex Tuch
Max Pacioretty — Cody Eakin — Oscar Lindberg
Tomas Nosek — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Ryan Reaves
Nate Schmidt — Deryk Engelland
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Jon Merril — Nick Holden
Marc-Andre Fluery
Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images
