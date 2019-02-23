Bruins Trade Rumors: Boston Eyeing This 20-Goal Scorer As Deadline Nears

The Boston Bruins might not be done dealing.

On Wednesday, Boston acquired center Charlie Coyle in a trade that sent Ryan Donato to the Minnesota Wild. The East Weymouth, Mass., native will center the third line, a position the Bruins have struggled to fill all season.

But with Monday’s NHL trade deadline fast-approaching, the Bruins still a need top-six forward to fill a void on the second line. And general manager Don Sweeney might have a target in mind.

The Bruins are “among the suitors” for Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Saturday.

It’s Dzingel day in Ottawa. Senators will get and should get quality return. Hard to say what it is…ranging for multiple picks to a top prospect. Boston and CBJ among the suitors. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 23, 2019

So, who is this Dzingel guy?

A seventh-round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Dzingel now is in his fourth season and has developed into a promising young goal-scorer. The Wheaton, Ill., native racked up 14 goals and 18 assists two seasons ago, 23 goals and 18 assists last year and has 22 goals and 22 dimes through 57 games this season.

Translation: He’s gotten better every season.

Dzingel, who played his college hockey at Ohio State, still is just 26 years old. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images