Nick Foles reportedly is bound for free agency, and one team is planning to be at the front of the line for his services.

The Philadelphia Eagles will not franchise the 30-year-old quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. The Super Bowl LII MVP will be allowed to enter free agency.

Eagles are not tagging QB Nick Foles; he will be allowed to become a free agent and leave Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2019

Foles figures to have plenty of suitors, as his play down the stretch last season likely dispelled any notion he’s a one-hit wonder. And the Jacksonville Jaguars are the early favorites, according to Schefter.

Check out this tweet:

A lot can change once free agency opens March 13, but for now, the Jacksonville Jaguars will head into free agency as the favorite to land Nick Foles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2019

Hey, anything’s an improvement over Blake Bortles, right?

The Jaguars certainly make sense as a possible landing spot for Foles. But if you ask us, a short-term deal with the Miami Dolphins sounds like a great fit, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images