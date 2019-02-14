David Price Made Quick Change Of Plans After Being Overwhelmed By Red Sox Parade

David Price planned to play it cool at the Boston Red Sox’ World Series parade. So much for that.

The Red Sox left-hander was one of the stars at the show at Boston’s rolling rally after the Sox dispatched the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Price’s contentious relationship with the entire region melted away thanks in large part to his incredible postseason performance but also because the parade was the first time he seemed to embrace or enjoy what it was like to play in Boston.

However, that wasn’t exactly the plan from the start, but the southpaw couldn’t help but be swept up in the celebration.

“I remember we were all talking about it either on the plane flight or before it started,” Price explained Thursday in his first press conference of the spring. “A lot of us didn’t really know what to expect, and I definitely planned on being pretty tame out there. Probably about a third of the way through, I told my wife ‘We gotta get someone to drive us home. I’m about to have fun.’

“I had fun.”

A couple of hours after the parade, Price fired off this tweet thanking the fans.

Obviously I have nothing to compare this (Duck boat tour) to but NOTHING will ever compare to today!!! Thank you #redsoxnation #optin #stayingrighthere — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) October 31, 2018

“We won a World Series. I expected fans to come out there and show us the love they showed us and I want to win another World Series to go through that again,” he said Thursday.

Price also tried to set the record straight Thursday about his relationship with the fans.

“Fans, I love you guys. I have no problem with you. I get asked about you all the time. I’m sorry, I love you guys. That’s it.”

Fair enough.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images