Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty Present Award To Lady Gaga At Grammys

While the official parade for the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl championship was last Tuesday in Boston, the rolling rally of celebrity appearances has not stopped for many members of the Pats.

The team made guest appearances at Boston Bruins and Celtics games last week.

Julian Edelman also got his beard shaved while on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Next, the Super Bowl MVP, alongside teammate Devin McCourty, popped up at the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Alongside teammate Devin McCourty, the pair presented the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Lady Gaga.

One week after winning Super Bowl MVP, Julian Edelman presented an award at the Grammys with Devin McCourty 🙌 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kmVfhzdynA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 11, 2019

The duo was greeted by the crowd in Los Angeles to mix of cheers and some boos, which McCourty acknowledged.

“LA, thank you for your cheers. And also your boos. I appreciate you supporting your community.”

(You can watch their presentation here.)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images