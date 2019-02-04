Julian Edelman Has Message For Patriots Fans After Super Bowl LIII Win

The Patriots dynasty very much is alive.

New England on Sunday won its sixth ever Super Bowl, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Many had been pegging the downfall of Tom Brady and Patriots this year, especially after their slow start to the season. But alas, this campaign ended as many others have since the turn of the century.

On Tuesday, the Patriots will have their parade through downtown Boston. After the game, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman sent a message to fans about Tuesday’s festivities.

CANCEL THE FUNERAL,

CUE THE DUCK BOATS. We’ll see you Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IjSqUukNyz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

We think there’s a pretty good chance the rolling rally will be quite well-attended.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images