LeBron James Sheds Light On State Of Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s recent phone call to LeBron James, coupled with the guard’s unknown future with the Boston Celtics, has sparked a rumor firestorm that has caused many to wonder if the former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates could team back up again in Los Angeles this offseason.

Irving and James had a tough falling out during the summer of 2017, when the star guard demanded to be traded in order to get out of James’ large shadow.

Less than two years later, though, Irving has called James to apologize for the way he acted and the Los Angeles Lakers star says he and the star guard’s relationship is healed.

“Yeah, we’re in a good place right now,” James told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “Me and Kyrie are in a good place right now. I love the man that he’s becoming, I love the challenges he’s accepted and I always wish the best for him.”

Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, publically committed to re-signing with the Celtics this offseason but has since walked those comments back. When asked about his long-term commitment to the C’s prior to Friday’s game against the New York Knicks, Irving told reporters to “ask him July 1.”

The Lakers will have enough cap space to sign a max free agent this offseason, which has many dreaming of Irving and James reuniting in Purple and Gold. Irving was serenaded by Knicks fans but said the chants were just a distraction to his ultimate goal of winning a title. So, how did James feel about how Irving’s handling the situation? He approved.

“He handled it great,” James said. “His post interview was great as well. Just a lot of things that’s going on in our league right now, and the one thing you want to focus on is getting that team to place where he wanted it to be, and that’s competing for a championship.”

While it seems highly unlikely that Irving would bolt Boston to join James in LA, the stars’ relationship apparently is mended and crazier things have happened in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images