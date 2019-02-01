NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Also Has Eyes On Knicks As Potential Landing Spot

There’s been a lot of NBA news this week, and not much of it has been particularly good for the Boston Celtics.

Anthony Davis’ trade request has set off a chain of events that apparently don’t favor the Celtics when it comes to landing the New Orleans Pelicans star. The Celtics have coveted Davis for years, but the All-Star appears to be carrying out some sort of power play with hopes of landing where he chooses.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain his top choice, and Davis’ concerns over whether Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will stay in Boston after this season make Boston only a short-term destination for Davis should they acquire him in a trade with the Pelicans. Nothing on that end has changed.

However, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday, citing sources, that the New York Knicks are also a preferred destination for Davis.

Anthony Davis is focused on the Lakers as his top preferred destination, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. The Knicks are also as a preferred landing spot, and made push to New Orleans with offer around Kristaps Porzingis before the Dallas deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2019

That’s a noteworthy change, as it appeared the Lakers were his clear-cut No. 1 choice. They might still be his top choice, but things certainly seem very much fluid at this point.

Davis’ reported interest in the Knicks should be rather concerning for the Celtics, too. Irving, who grew up in New Jersey, admitted he past interest in playing for the Knicks, and if he does leave Boston this summer, New York has to be viewed as a top suitor for the star guard — especially if his good friend Davis is somehow involved, too.

