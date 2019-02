Tragedy hit the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Romell Jordan, the 23-year-old brother of Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart, died unexpectedly, the club confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan, a former University of New Mexico running back, was adopted by the Swihart family when he was in high school.

“He always was a family friend and stuff happened … and he asked to come live with us and we said, ‘Yes as long as we get to take care of you fully,’ ” Swihart told The Eagle-Tribune in 2014.

Swihart was in attendance for Jordan’s senior night game at New Mexico back in 2017, saying in an Instagram post: “Proud of everything he has accomplished and conquered! Love you little bro!”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t reveal any specifics Wednesday morning when he met with the media, but he admitted a difficult day was ahead for the Red Sox.

“We’re gonna have some great days, and we’re gonna have some tough days,” Cora told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. “And at the end, we turn the page on whatever happens on the field and we’re very close. We’re very close. That’s a special group in there.”

Swihart unsurprisingly left the team to be with his family.

