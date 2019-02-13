Roush Fenway’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Talks Daytona 500, Embracing Ryan Newman

After a down 2018, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is looking to get back to his winning ways in 2019. And it all starts Sunday with the 61st running of the Daytona 500.

“The Great American Race” aside, Stenhouse has much to look forward to in the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver has a new teammate in Ryan Newman, who brings a wealth of experience and racing knowledge to the RFR garage. Furthermore, Roush, and all Ford teams, now will drive Mustangs, rather than the Fusions used in recent years.

Stenhouse on Wednesday joined NESN.com’s Courtney Cox to talk about Daytona, Newman and the excitement surrounding the new season. He also attempted to defend his questionable pizza etiquette.

Check out the video above to watch the full interview.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images