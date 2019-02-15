Scottie Pippen Says LeBron James Lacks ‘Clutch Gene’ Michael Jordan Had

LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but is he better than Michael Jordan?

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen gave his two cents on ESPN’s “First Take” stating he thinks Jordan is the superior player.

“When I look at LeBron, he’s not what Michael was as a player,” Pippen said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “He’s not even what Kobe Bryant was as a player.”

Pippen added “So, when you talk about trying to compare Michael’s instinct, his ability to take over games, his ability to want to have the last shot, LeBron doesn’t have that gene”

The Bulls legend addressed his thoughts on the topic numerous times, including last year saying that comparing the players isn’t fair, especially because James and Jordan play different positions.

For the record, Pippen thinks Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest basketball player. He also added a comparison between himself and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar saying it’s unfair to compare Abdul-Jabbar to himself.

Whatever the case may be, Pippen certainly is strong in his feelings towards the subject.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images