Sony Michel Admits To Being Starstruck By Tom Brady At Super Bowl Party

Considering Sony Michel scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl, New England Patriots fans likely believe they can’t relate to the rookie running back.

Well, turns out they can.

Michel provided the lone TD in the Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Not long after the game, the 23-year-old and the rest of his teammates partied it up in Atlanta as world champions. But despite earning instant stardom with his Super Bowl score, Michel turned into just another fan when he caught a glimpse of Tom Brady at the postgame festivities.

“When I got there, I kind of expected it to be like the players, parents,” Michel said Monday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “It was more than I thought. So he (Brady) kind of had his own VIP area up top. So I kind of felt like a fan. Everybody had their phones out, so I just pulled my phone out even though I just got off the field with him.”

You can watch Michel’s full interview in the video below.

Despite having his own reserved area, Brady didn’t totally seclude himself from the rest of the party goers. The six-time Super Bowl champ got his hands on a football and couldn’t help but throw passes to fans on the dance floor.

We wonder how Michel felt when he saw Brady on his duck boat at Tuesday’s victory parade.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports