Super Bowl LIII Live Stream: Watch Patriots-Rams Game Online

Will Tom Brady get ring No. 6 Sunday night, or will it be Jared Goff hoisting his first Lombardi Trophy?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams. This is the ninth trip to the big game for 41-year-old Brady, while Goff, 24, is playing in his first Super Bowl.

To get to this point, the Patriots, who were the second seed in the AFC, beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home before traveling to Kansas City and sneaking past the Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

The Rams, also a No. 2 seed, first beat the Dallas Cowboys before knocking off the New Orleans Saints in overtime in a controversial NFC Championship Game.

Regardless of how they all got here, Sunday certainly will be a good one. Buckle up, folks.

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIII.

Start Time: Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

