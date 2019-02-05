Tom Brady Explains Why He ‘Cringes’ When People Call Him The GOAT

Six Super Bowl titles. Nine Super Bowl appearances. Three MVP awards. Fourteen Pro-Bowl selections.

These are GOAT credentials and if there ever was a debate between Tom Brady and Joe Montana, the New England Patriots quarterback pulled ahead for good by winning his sixth Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

A day after the Patriots pulled out a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, the 41-year-old quarterback sat down with former New York Giants defensive end and current “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan to discuss all things football, family and Brady.

Midway through the interview, Strahan tells Brady he believes he’s the greatest quarterback in history and the six-time Super Bowl winner explained why the GOAT talk makes him uncomfortable.

“I don’t even like that,” Brady said while laughing. “I don’t even like it. It makes me cringe. It makes me cringe. I guess I take compliments worse than — I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash. You’re too old, you’re too slow, you can’t get it done no more.’ And I would say, ‘Thank you very much! I’m going to go prove you wrong.'”

Brady never is one to get complacent. After his subpar performance against the Rams, we’re sure he’s already preparing for his 20th NFL season.

Right after the parade, that is.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images